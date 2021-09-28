John Lennon interview tape fetches $58,240 at Danish auction

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 file photo, a view of a cassette with the recording of four Danish schoolboys' interviews with John Lennon and Yoko Ono during the famous couple's winter stay in Thy, in Jutland, Denmark, in 1970, on display at Bruun Rasmussen Auction House in Copenhagen. A cassette with a 33-minute audio recording of John Lennon, who was interviewed by four Danish teenagers for their school paper, and an apparently unpublished song by the late Beatle, has fetched 370,000 kroner ($58,240) at an auction Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix via AP, File)