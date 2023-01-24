UK's Princess Eugenie expecting second child this summer

FILE - Britain's Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank attend the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, in London, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Buckingham Palace says Britain’s Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their second child this summer. Eugenie, 32, is the niece of King Charles III and the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. Eugenie gave birth to a son, August, in 2021. (Henry Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP, File)