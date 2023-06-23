Tony-winning lyricist Sheldon Harnick 'Fiddler on the Roof' creator, dies at 99

FILE - Sheldon Harnick accepts the special Tony Award for lifetime achievement in the Theatre at the Tony Awards at the Beacon Theatre on Sunday, June 12, 2016, in New York. Harnick, who with composer Jerry Bock made up the premier musical-theater songwriting duos of the 1950s and 1960s with shows such as "Fiddler on the Roof," "Fiorello!" and "The Apple Tree," died Friday. He was 99. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)