Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer's cause of death

FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009. An autopsy report in the death of the country singer that was obtained Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, by The Associated Press confirmed what family members have already said about how she died. Judd, 76, killed herself with a gun on April 30 at her home in Tennessee. (AP Photo/Josh Anderson, File)