Former Fox, NBC star Megyn Kelly lines up SiriusXM talk show

FILE - Megyn Kelly appears on NBC's "Today" show in New York on June 12, 2018. Kelly will start a live weekday talk show on SiriusXM in September, building on a successful podcast. Her show, which is set to premiere on Sept. 7, will air for two hours each weekday at noon and will feature opinion, interviews and audience calls. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)