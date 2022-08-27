Diana's car auctioned as 25th anniversary of her death nears

The Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1, that belonged to the late Diana, Princess of Wales, is seen during a preview of an auction at Silverstone circuit, in Northamptonshire, England, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The Ford Escort RS Turbo was driven by Diana, Princess of Wales from 1985 until 1988 and goes on auction for the first time, on the year that marks the 25th anniversary of her death, on Aug. 31, 1997. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)