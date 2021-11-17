'No Nukes' footage bypasses Springsteen's aversion to film

FILE - Bruce Springsteen performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation in New York on Nov. 4, 2019. Despite Springsteen's long-time aversion to having his concerts filmed — he says it was a superstition — a new DVD offers a relatively rare look at him and his E Street Band during a peak period in the late 1970s. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)