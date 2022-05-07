Scorsese presents a buried gem and a pitch for cinema's past

Thelma Schoonmaker appears at the 92nd Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Los Angeles on Jan. 27, 2020, left, and Martin Scorsese appears at the 2020 AFI Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 3, 2020. Film Foundation, the nonprofit founded by Martin Scorsese dedicated to film preservation, is launching a virtual theater to stream classic films free of charge. (AP Photo)