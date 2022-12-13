Xavier Dolan’s TV project ‘The Night Logan Woke Up’ heading to Sundance

Xavier Dolan poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Brother and Sister' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France on May 20, 2022. Quebec-born director Xavier Dolan’s film indie TV series "The Night Logan Woke Up" joins the list of Canadian shorts and indie episodic projects heading to the Sundance Film Festival. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Petros Giannakouris