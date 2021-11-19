12 to stand trial for Kardashian West jewel heist in Paris

FILE - Kim Kardashian arrives to the Serena Williams fashion show during Fashion Week in New York, Sept. 10, 2019. French authorities on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 say 12 people will stand trial in Paris over a $10 million jewelry heist targeting Kim Kardashian West in 2016. The reality TV star said she was tied up at gunpoint and locked in a bathroom after armed robbers forced their way into her rented Paris apartment during fashion week. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)