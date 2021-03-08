WWE Network move to Peacock part of very busy spring for WWE

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 16, 2015, file photo, American businesswoman Stephanie McMahon participates in AOL's BUILD Speaker Series at AOL Studios in New York. World Wrestling Entertainment is used to making headlines this time of year leading up to WrestleMania. But the company has more on its plate leading up to its showcase event on April 10 and 11, 2021. “Bringing back fans was needed, and we’ve been able to try things out that we have thought about but not had the chance,” WWE chief brand officer McMahon said. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)