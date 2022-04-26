Videos show aftermath of film-set shooting, Baldwin reaction

In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, is the scene inside a small church on a movie set following a fatal shooting last year in Santa Fe, N.M. On Monday April, 25, 2022, law enforcement officials released a trove of video and photographic evidence in the investigation of a fatal October shooting of a cinematographer by actor and producer Alec Baldwin on the set of a Western movie. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office via AP)