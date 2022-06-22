Director Haggis appears in Italy court amid assault probe

Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis, right, arrives with his lawyer Federico Straziota at Brindisi law court in southern Italy, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, to be heard by prosecutors investigating a woman's allegations he had sex with her without her consent over the course of two days. Under Italian law, a judge, after hearing arguments from both prosecutors and defense lawyers, will rule on whether Haggis can be set free pending possible additional investigation. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta)