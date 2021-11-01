Michelle Obama to speak with college students nationwide

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to the crowd during her book tour stop in Washington on Nov. 17, 2018, left, and a cover image for Obama's memoir "Becoming." Obama’s next promotion for her memoir “Becoming” will center on the college market. The former first lady will appear Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. with “Black-ish” actor Yara Shahidi for a livestream conversations with students from 22 schools throughout the country. (AP Photo, left, and Crown via AP)