Ken Kragen, who helped organize 'We Are the World,' dies

FILE - Quincy Jones and Ken Kragen pose for a photo at an event for the USA for Africa Foundation, on June 9, 1985. Kragen, a top entertainment producer, manager and philanthropist who turned to such clients as Lionel Richie and Kenny Rogers in helping to organize the 1985 all-star charity single “We Are the World,” has died at age 85. Kragen died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, according to a statement released by his family. (AP Photo, File)