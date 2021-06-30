James Franco settles for $2.2M in school sex misconduct suit

FILE - James Franco arrives at IndieWire Honors on Nov. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles. Franco and his co-defendants have agreed to pay $2.2 million to settle a lawsuit alleging he intimidated students at an acting and film school he founded into gratuitous and exploitative sexual situations. The sides reached an agreement in February, but the details and dollar amount were not revealed until Wednesday, June 30 2021. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)