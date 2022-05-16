Brandi Carlile, Yola, Allison Russell lead Americana noms

Brandi Carlile appears at the 31st annual MusiCares Person of the Year benefit gala honoring Joni Mitchell in Las Vegas on April 1, 2022, left, Allison Russell appears at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022, center, and Yola appears at the 31st annual MusiCares Person of the Year benefit gala honoring Joni Mitchell in Las Vegas on April 1, 2022. Carlile, Russell and Yola are the leading nominees for the 2022 Americana Honors and Awards. (AP Photo)