Queen's home movies to be in new documentary for Jubilee

An image taken from the video 'Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen' of 20-year-old Princess Elizabeth on a visit to South Africa in 1947. A new documentary set to be released will reveal unseen footage of Queen Elizabeth II. The BBC has been given broad access to a huge archive of homemade films shot by the Queen, her parents and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. The film is being made in conjunction with upcoming celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. (The Royal Collection via BBC Studios via AP)