COVID-19 memorial creators reflect as world nears 5M deaths

High school freshman Madeleine Fugate poses with several of her quilts, part of the COVID Memorial Quilt living memorial to honor and remember all those lost to COVID-19, at her home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Fugate's memorial quilt started out in May 2020 as a seventh grade class project. Inspired by the AIDS Memorial Quilt, which her mother worked on in the 1980s, the then-13-year-old encouraged families in her native Los Angeles to send her fabric squares representing their lost loved ones that she'd stitch together. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)