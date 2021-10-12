Rapper Tyga arrested in domestic violence investigation

FILE - Tyga arrives at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS benefit during the 71st international Cannes film festival, in Cap d'Antibes, southern France on May 17, 2018. Authorities say the rapper has been arrested for investigation of felony domestic violence. Los Angeles police say the 31-year-old, whose legal name is Michael Stevenson, was booked for an incident that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. He was released after posting $50,000 bond. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)