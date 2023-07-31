Q&A: Janelle Monae talks about freedom, how new album defines her and getting ready to tour again

FILE - Janelle Monae arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The star, once known for sporting custom-made suits, has shed that attire to nearly bare all like on the cover of her fourth studio album “The Age of Pleasure,” where she’s seen swimming in a topless pool. Her upcoming 26-city tour kicks off in Seattle on Aug. 30, 2023.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)