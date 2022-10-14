Mel Gibson can testify at Harvey Weinstein trial, judge says

FILE - Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, March 2, 2014. Five years after women's stories about him made the #MeToo movement explode, Weinstein is going on trial in Los Angeles, the city where he once was a colossus at the Oscars. Jury selection for an eight-week trial begins Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)