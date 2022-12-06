Jim Stewart, co-founder of Stax Records in Memphis, dies

FILE - Stax Records founder Jim Stewart, center, poses for a photo with friends and students of the Stax Music Academy on April 29, 2013 in Memphis, Tenn. Stewart, the white Tennessee farm boy and fiddle player who co-founded the influential Stax Records in a Black, inner-city Memphis neighborhood and helped build the soulful “Memphis sound,” died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at age 92. (AP Photos/Adrian Sainz, File)