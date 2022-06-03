Georgia sheriff: Teen threatened death for Young Thug arrest

FILE - Young Thug performs on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Aug. 1, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. Georgia officials announced Friday, June 3, 2022, that they have arrested an 18-year-old who they say threatened to kill a sheriff and his wife over the arrest of rappers Young Thug and Gunna. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)