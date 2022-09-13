French media: Iconic director Jean-Luc Godard dead at 91

FILE - French actor Michel Piccoli, left, shown with French film director Jean-Luc Godard at the Cannes Film Festival, Cannes, France on May 24, 1982 . Director Jean-Luc Godard, an icon of French New Wave film who revolutionized popular 1960s cinema, has died, according to French media. He was 91. Born into a wealthy French-Swiss family on Dec. 3, 1930, in Paris, the ingenious "enfant terrible" stood for years as one of the world's most vital and provocative directors in Europe and beyond — beginning in 1960 with his debut feature "Breathless." (AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy, File)