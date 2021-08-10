Ex-Detroit councilman Pugh gets parole in sex case with teen

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2016 file photo, ex-Detroit City Council president and former TV news anchor Charles Pugh returns to a courtroom during his preliminary trial at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in Detroit. Pugh has been granted parole about five years after his conviction for having sex with a teenage boy when he previously worked as a TV journalist. Michigan's Department of Corrections says Pugh is expected to be released from prison sometime in December 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, File)