Sara Bareilles to lead return of ‘Waitress’ to Broadway

FILE - This March 26, 2019 photo shows musician Sara Bareilles posing for a portrait in New York. The singer-songwriter of “Brave” and “Love Song” will star in a return of the musical "Waitress," playing the lead role of Jenna Hunterson. She’ll be in the show when it restarts at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Sept. 2 through Oct. 17. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, File)