Facing $11B tax bill, Samsung heirs donate massive art trove

People watch a TV screen showing a file image of the late Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-Hee, center, and his daughters during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Samsung's founding family will donate tens of thousands of rare artworks, including Picassos and Dalis, and give hundreds of millions of dollars to medical research to help them pay a massive inheritance tax following last year's death of chairman Lee. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)