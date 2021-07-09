Podcast revisits how the biggest stories unfolded on TV news

FILE - Brian Williams attends the after party following the premiere of HBO's "Girls" third season in New York on Jan. 6, 2014. A new podcast based on Joe Garner's 1998 book, “We Interrupt This Broadcast," narrated by Williams, will be available on July 20. Episodes in the first season explore the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, John F. Kennedy's assassination and the moon landing. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)