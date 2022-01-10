Greece hopes marble foot will get UK to return sculptures

Two conservators hold a Parthenon fragment, on loan from the Antonino Salinas Regional Archaeological Museum of Palermo, at the Acropolis Museum, in Athens, on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. The 2,500-year-old fragment is formally on loan from Sicily's A. Salinas Archaeological Museum, but both sides have said it could well end up permanently in Athens. Greek officials hope the move could encourage the British Museum to return its own extensive collection of sculptures from the Parthenon Temple on the Acropolis – a decades-old Greek demand that the London museum has so far rebuffed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)