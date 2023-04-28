Royal Drama: King’s fractious family on stage at coronation

FILE - Front row from left, Britain's King Charles III, Camilla the Queen Consort, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Kate Princess of Wales and the Sophie, Countess of Wessex, sit, during the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. King Charles III will hope to keep a lid on those tensions when his royally blended family joins as many as 2,800 guests for the new king’s coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. All except Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, who won’t be attending. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP, File)