Rapper Young Thug to go to trial in gang, racketeering case

FILE - Rapper Young Thug performs on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival, Aug. 1, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. Young Thug, accused by prosecutors of cofounding a criminal street gang responsible for violent crimes and using his songs and social media to promote it, is set to go to trial starting Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)