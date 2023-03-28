Visitors flock to see David sculpture after Florida uproar

Tourists take photos in front of Michelangelo's "David statue" in the Accademia Gallery in Florence, Italy, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The Florence museum and the city's mayor are inviting parents and students from a Florida charter school to visit and see Michelangelo's sculpture of David. The invitation comes after the school principal was forced to resign following parental complaints that an image of the nude Renaissance masterpiece was shown to a sixth-grade art class. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)