Klimt painting sets European record with $108 million price tag at Sotheby's auction in London

FILE - Gustav Klimt's 'Dame mit Faecher' (Lady with a Fan) is displayed at Sotheby's auction rooms in London, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. A late-life masterpiece by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt has sold for 74 million pounds ($94.35 million), making it the most expensive painting ever auctioned in Europe. “Dame mit Fächer” — Lady with a Fan — sold to a buyer in the room at Sotheby’s in London on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The sale price exceeded the pre-sale estimate of 65 million pounds, or $80 million. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)