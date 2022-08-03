Videos in English depict last 6 months of Anne Frank's life

FILE - Journalists take images of the renovated Anne Frank House Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. The Anne Frank House museum is releasing on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, an English-language version of a series of three videos in which an actress playing the young Jewish diarist tells of the last six months of her life, from her arrest to her death in a Nazi concentration camp. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)