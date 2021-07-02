Capitol rioters’ footage powers NYT’s ‘Day of Rage’ project

FILE - Rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Some of the best sources for "Day of Rage," a painstaking 40-minute video investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, were the rioters themselves — an irony given the hostility many had toward journalists. That's according to the executive in charge of the New York Times' project. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)