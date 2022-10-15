Hundreds of Paddington bears left for queen to go to charity

FILE - A Paddington bear stuffed toy is placed on a chair next to a Union flag umbrella as people wait opposite the Palace of Westminster to be first in line bidding farewell to Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 14, 2022. More than 1,000 Paddington bears and other teddies left in tribute to the late queen in London and Windsor will be donated to a children's charity, Buckingham Palace said Saturday, Oct. 15. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)