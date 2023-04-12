In new book, Murakami explores walled city and shadows

This photo released by Shinchosha, shows Haruki Murakami on March 17, 2023 at Shinchosha in Tokyo. Murakami wrote a story of a walled city when he was fresh off his debut. More than four decades later, as a seasoned and acclaimed novelist, he gave it a new life as “The City and Its Uncertain Walls.” (Kenji Sugano/Shinchosha via AP)