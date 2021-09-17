Sotheby's puts rare U.S. Constitution copy for auction

Ella Hall, a specialist in Books and Manuscripts, at Sotheby's, in New York, places a 1787 printed copy of the U.S. Constitution in its display case, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Sotheby's announced Friday — appropriately on Constitution Day — that in November it will put up for auction one of just 11 surviving copies of the Constitution from the official first printing produced for the delegates to the Constitutional Convention and for the Continental Congress. It's the only copy that remains in private hands and has an estimate of $15 million-$20 million. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)