'View' hosts say they had false positive COVID tests

This combination of photos shows co-hosts Sunny Hostin, left, and Ana Navarro on the set of "The View," in New York on Sept. 17, 2021. Hostin and Navarro, who were abruptly pulled off the air on Friday, Sept. 24, before a planned interview with Vice President Kamala Harris said their tests were false positives. Their false positives led to some awkward television and their boss, executive producer Brian Teta, apologized to them on the air Monday. (ABC/Lou Rocco via AP)