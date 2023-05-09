Tory Lanez denied new trial in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

FILE - This combination photo shows rapper Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, denied a motion for a new trial from lawyers for Lanez, who was convicted of three felonies in December for shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet and wounding her. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)