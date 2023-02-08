At Super Bowl, Sheryl Lee Ralph seeks to ‘Lift Every Voice’

FILE - Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives at AARP's 21st annual Movies for Grownups Awards on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ralph is living a career dream: The “Abbott Elementary” star won her first-ever Emmy in 2022 and will lend her powerful vocals as a Super Bowl pregame performer this weekend, Sunday, Feb. 12. (Photo by Allison Dinner/Invision/AP, File)