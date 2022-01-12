'He was a champion of Indigenous artists': Community mourns First Nations musician

Vince Fontaine of Eagle & Hawk waits for a scrimmage to begin during practice for the Juno Cup celebrity hockey game at the Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena in Hamilton, Ont., on Thursday, March 12, 2015. Family, friends, and the music industry in Manitoba are in mourning after Fontaine, a multi-award-winning First Nations musician, died suddenly this week in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power