Atlanta rapper Young Thug arrested on RICO, gang charges

FILE - Young Thug performs on day four of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. The Atlanta rapper, whose name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, was arrested Monday, May 9, 2022, in Georgia on conspiracy to violate the state's RICO act and street gang charges, according to jail records. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)