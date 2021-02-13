Pioneering Hollywood casting director Lynn Stalmaster dies

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 file photo, Honoree Lynn Stalmaster accepts his award at the 2016 Governors Awards at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. Lynn Stalmaster, the Oscar-winning casting director whose eye for talent helped launch the careers of John Travolta, Christopher Reeve, Richard Dreyfuss and many other actors, has died. He was 93.(Photo by Chris Pizzello /Invision/AP, File)