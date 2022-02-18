Sotheby's selling art treasures from divorced couple's trove

Gallery staff wakj in front of a painting by Gerhard Richter entitled, Seascape, during a photo call for artworks from the Macklowe Collection at Sotheby's, prior to the collection being offered at auction in New York, in London, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Artworks by Pablo Picasso, Mark Rothko and Andy Warhol and other modern masters are going up for auction in a sale ordered by a U.S. court as part of a billionaire couple’s acrimonious divorce. The works belonged to property developer Harry Macklowe and his wife Linda, who spent 40 years assembling a collection by some of the 20th century’s greatest artists, displaying many of them in their grand apartment in New York’s Plaza building. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)