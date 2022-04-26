Corgis and Cars: Queen's pageant to be parade of the people

Performers from Cirque Bijou pose for photographers after a press conference to unveil the Platinum Jubilee Pageant to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession to the throne of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne on the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952, and the jubilee bank holiday weekend will take place on June 2-5. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)