HBO to air Nancy Pelosi doc shot by daughter Alexandra

FILE - Filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, left, and Nancy Pelosi, right, attend "Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet to Come" in New York on Sept. 15, 2016. A documentary on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s life and groundbreaking political career, shot and edited by her daughter, will debut on HBO next month. Alexandra Pelosi’s “Pelosi in the House” will premiere on Dec. 13 and will include footage shot during the January 6 insurrection. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)