Climate change protesters fined over 'Last Supper' protest

Just Stop Oil climate activist Simon Bramwell speaks to the media outside the City Of London Magistrates' Court, in London, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Five climate change protesters have been fined for gluing themselves to the frame of a copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” in the Royal Academy of Arts. The five activists from the group Just Stop Oil glued their hands to the painting’s border and one sprayed graffiti on the wall at the London museum in July, as part of a series of disruptive protests aimed at raising awareness about climate change.(Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)