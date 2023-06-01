Former Playboy model accuses Bill Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 1969

FILE - Victoria Valentino prepares to speak to the media after Bill Cosby was found guilty in this sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on April 26, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. Valentino, former Playboy model who alleges Bill Cosby drugged and raped her and another woman in 1969, sued the entertainer Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Los Angeles under a new California law that suspends the statute of limitations on sex abuse claims. In her lawsuit, Victoria Valentino, 80, says she was an actress and singer 54 years ago when she met Cosby. (AP Photo/Corey Perrine, File)